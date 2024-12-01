Dukarska and her team 10th after day 1 of the Prince Albert II Challenge

Kerry’s Monika Dukarska and her Filippi Elite team are 10th out of 24 competing crews after day 1 of the Prince Albert II Challenge.

Challenging rough waters led to several crashes, preventing both the single and mixed quad teams from securing top positions and leaving them further back in the pack.

Today, crews will compete in a series of heats, progressing through the last 16, last 8, and last 4 before determining the overall winner. The races will be held in mixed quads over a distance of 500 metres.