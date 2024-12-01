Advertisement
Sport

Dukarska and her team 10th after day 1 of the Prince Albert II Challenge

Dec 1, 2024 10:37 By radiokerrysport
Dukarska and her team 10th after day 1 of the Prince Albert II Challenge
Share this article

Kerry’s Monika Dukarska and her Filippi Elite team are 10th out of 24 competing crews after day 1 of the Prince Albert II Challenge.

Challenging rough waters led to several crashes, preventing both the single and mixed quad teams from securing top positions and leaving them further back in the pack.

Today, crews will compete in a series of heats, progressing through the last 16, last 8, and last 4 before determining the overall winner. The races will be held in mixed quads over a distance of 500 metres.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mixed results for Kerry sides in Mai O Connell Cup
Advertisement
Kerry winner at Shelbourne Park
Kerry sides all suffer defeats
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry winner at Shelbourne Park
Liverpool and City clash today
Munster defeat Lions
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus