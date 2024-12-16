Drive On Beauty Sets Standard in Christmas Oaks

Drive On Beauty was an impressive winner in the opening round of the Bernard Barry Christmas Oaks 525 at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night.

Trained and owned by Christopher O’Donovan, this daughter of Droopys Sydney – Droopys Alice was a terrific 28.29 winner of heat 4, justifying her short odds of 4/6.

This lady is improving all the time as the previous weekend she won the €2,000 Winter Racing Festival A0 Bitch 525 Final in 28.39. Bookmakers BoyleSports make her the 4/1 outright favourite to win the €10,000 prize.

Advertisement

The Owen McKenna trained Grangeclare Lady followed up her success at the Winter Racing Festival by winning heat 2 in a time of 28.42. She was fast away from trap five and won by two lengths to Ardera Freya. Beretta Brandi was third. Grangeclare Lady is the second favourite at 5/1 to be crowned the Christmas Oaks champion.

2024 Fonez Galway Oaks runner-up Westway Rossa won the final heat for trainer Damian McGinn and owner Henry Scimia in a time of 28.40. This daughter of Good News – Ballydoyle Rossa got the better of 4/6 favourite Short Grip with two lengths between them. Hawkfield Abbie was third.

Velvet Duchess won heat 3 for Ella Buckley in 28.46 with Silverhill Freya two lengths back in second with Deelish Nora grabbing third spot. The opening heat was won by Youandme Babe for trainer Paul Hennessy in 28.61. Coolavanny Ogie was second and Lets Go Bubbles was third.

Advertisement

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

The 2024 Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby 525 kicked off at Tralee with Daleroad Duke the fastest heat winner in 28.16 for trainer Patrick Guilfoyle. Pat Buckley won the opening heat with Glengar Martha is 28.18. Veteran Ballymac Finn won heat 2 in 28.40 for trainer Liam Dowling and his kennelmate Ballymac Briar won the last heat in 28.47.