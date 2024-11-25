Draw for new United manager

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he learned a lot about his players in yesterday's 1-all draw with Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors an early lead at Portman Road but Omari Hutchinson equalised shortly before half-time.

Amorim - who was taking charge of United for the first time - says it's a work in progress

Elsewhere yesterday, Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the table thanks to a 3-2 win over Southampton.

Tonight, St James' Park hosts the meeting of Newcastle and West Ham from 8pm.