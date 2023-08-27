Advertisement
Sport

Double Success For Liam Dowling At Shelbourne Park

Aug 27, 2023 12:01 By radiokerrysport
There was double-success for Liam Dowling last night at Shelbourne Park.

Ballymac Whispa won the 2nd race from Trap 4 in 28:87 and Ballymac Samuel won the 3rd race from Trap 5 in 28:55.

