Dingle's Tom O'Sullivan in race against time for SFC Final

Aug 20, 2024 15:25 By radiokerrysport
Dingle's Tom O'Sullivan in race against time for SFC Final
Dr.Crokes v Dingle in the Kerry Petroleum Club Championship at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Dingle selector Liam O'Connor says they will be working hard to get intercounty star Tom O'Sullivan fit for their upcoming Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Final Sunday week.

The defender missed the semi final versus Kenmare due to an injury.

The defending champions will face Dr Crokes in the decider, thanks to a late goal to defeat Kenmare in the semi final.

O'Connor spoke with Radio Kerry's Andrew Moynihan and reflected on the semi final which they won by the finest of margins.

