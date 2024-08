Dingle Selector Liam O'Connor says the weekly schedule of fixtures is taking its toll on the fitness of players.

The defending Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Champions will be at home to Kenmare Shamrocks this Saturday in the semi-final in a repeat of last year's decider.

Throw-in is at 6 o'clock.

Liam O'Connor is unsure if all the Dingle players will be injury-free this weekend.

The other senior semi-final sees Rathmore hosting Dr Crokes at 4pm on Sunday.