Ding Junhui advances

Dec 12, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Ding Junhui is through to the second round at the Scottish Open.

The world number 11 was a four frames to one winner over Jenson Kendrick in Edinburgh this morning.

This evening, Cork native Aaron Hill goes up against Jack Lisowski.

