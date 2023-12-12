Ding Junhui advances

Ding Junhui is through to the second round at the Scottish Open.
The world number 11 was a four frames to one winner over Jenson Kendrick in Edinburgh this morning.
This evening, Cork native Aaron Hill goes up against Jack Lisowski.
