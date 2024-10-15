Derry blow chance to go top

Derry City blew the chance to go top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on goal difference last night.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side had to settle for a 1-all draw with Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

It took a Reece Hutchinson own goal to level for the hosts after Connor Malley’s exceptional long-range effort gave Sligo the lead in the first half.

Despite Sligo playing the last quarter-of-an-hour with ten men, Derry could not find a winner and are 2-points off leaders Shelbourne with three games remaining.

St. Pat’s are up to fourth, and just four-points off the top following their 3-1 win away to ten-man Bohemians last night.

That was the Saints’ seventh win in eight league games, while Bohs remain just four-points off the relegation playoff spot.

Finn Harps’ faint First Division playoff hopes were extinguished last night.

Their 3-1 loss at home to ten-man Wexford means it’s Bray who’ll join Athlone, UCD and Wexford themselves in those playoffs.