Derry blow chance to go top

Oct 15, 2024 07:29 By radiokerrysport
Derry City blew the chance to go top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on goal difference last night.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side had to settle for a 1-all draw with Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

It took a Reece Hutchinson own goal to level for the hosts after Connor Malley’s exceptional long-range effort gave Sligo the lead in the first half.

Despite Sligo playing the last quarter-of-an-hour with ten men, Derry could not find a winner and are 2-points off leaders Shelbourne with three games remaining.

St. Pat’s are up to fourth, and just four-points off the top following their 3-1 win away to ten-man Bohemians last night.

That was the Saints’ seventh win in eight league games, while Bohs remain just four-points off the relegation playoff spot.

Finn Harps’ faint First Division playoff hopes were extinguished last night.

Their 3-1 loss at home to ten-man Wexford means it’s Bray who’ll join Athlone, UCD and Wexford themselves in those playoffs.

