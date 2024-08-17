Advertisement
Derby pick up their first Championship win of the season

Aug 17, 2024 14:54 By radiokerrysport
Derby have picked up their first Championship win of the season with a 1-nil victory over Middlesbrough.

The other early games - Portsmouth against Luton and West Brom versus Leeds - finished goalless.

Of the matches starting at 3, Wayne Rooney's Plymouth are looking to bounce back from an opening thrashing by Sheffield Wednesday when they host Hull.

Watford against Stoke is a clash between two sides who made winning starts.

Burnley and Blackburn also look to make it back-to-back victories in their respective fixtures with Cardiff and Norwich.

Sheffield United play QPR, Millwall go to Bristol City and Swansea welcome Preston.

