Derby pick up their first Championship win of the season

Derby have picked up their first Championship win of the season with a 1-nil victory over Middlesbrough.

The other early games - Portsmouth against Luton and West Brom versus Leeds - finished goalless.

Of the matches starting at 3, Wayne Rooney's Plymouth are looking to bounce back from an opening thrashing by Sheffield Wednesday when they host Hull.

Advertisement

Watford against Stoke is a clash between two sides who made winning starts.

Burnley and Blackburn also look to make it back-to-back victories in their respective fixtures with Cardiff and Norwich.

Sheffield United play QPR, Millwall go to Bristol City and Swansea welcome Preston.