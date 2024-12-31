Defeats for Chelsea & Man United

Ipswich Town have earned their first home Premier League victory of the season.

The relegation strugglers beat Chelsea, who missed the chance to go second, 2-nil at Portman Road.

Manchester United suffered a third consecutive home defeat for the first time since 1979 as they were beaten 2-nil by Newcastle.

Alexander Isak and Joelinton scored the goals at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa and Brighton played out a thrilling 2-all draw at Villa Park.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate's been knighted in Britain's New Year Honours.

He led the team to two Euros finals and a World Cup semi-final before stepping down in the summer after their defeat to Spain at Euro 2024.

Barcelona could be without Dani Olmo for the second-half of the season.

They've lost a second court appeal in their bid to register the Spanish midfielder with La Liga.

The Catalan club now faces a race against time to meet the Spanish league's financial fair play rules in order to be able to play Olmo in the New Year.