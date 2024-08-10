Defeat for Kerry FC

Advertisement

FIRST HALF

The first chance of the game came to Cobh Ramblers who got in at the left side of the box through Luka Le Bervet. He took on the shot and although it was at a tight angle and was probably a safe effort for Aaron O’Sullivan but Finn Barrett got back to make an incredible block and clear the danger in the Kerry FC box.

Oran Crowe had Kerry FC’s two best chances of the half. The first came from a long-range deflected shot which looped over Darragh Burke’s goal who was in no man’s land. If the shot had gone just that bit lower Kerry could have been up by a goal inside the opening seventeen minutes, but the shot dipped just over the crossbar. Burke was called into action for a second time when Oran Crowe tried another shot from outside the area. This time his strike was on target and was hit at some pace and precision. Burke got down low to make a great save and put the ball out for a corner which subsequently led to nothing.

Darragh Burke was making a strong case for man of the match in the first half alone. He did brilliantly to deny Cian Brosnan twice with the second being a header from point-blank range which was unfortunately put down the keeper’s throat.

With four minutes before a half that Kerry FC were probably the better side in, Cobh Ramblers took the lead through Jack Larkin. The ball went wayward and was in the air waiting to be struck. Larkin played the lotto and it paid off as his volley took a deflection off of Andy Spain and wrong-footed O’Sullivan to give the Ramblers a half-time lead.

SECOND HALF

The second half was a poor one from both sides to say the least with most of the action coming in the first forty-five minutes. Kerry FC had the chance to equalise the game in the sixty-fourth minute when Burke was caught in no man’s land for the first time in the game and Oran Crowe got a slight touch of a header aiming goalwards. Unfortunately for Kerry FC, the effort was cleared off the line and despite a lot of shouts from both players and fans behind the goal, the play was waved on.

Eleven minutes later Finn Barrett who played exceptionally well in just his third Kerry FC start rattled the crossbar from a cross/shot that only he knows if it was intentional or not. Cobh had very few chances in the second half and Kerry FC needed to find an equaliser quickly if they were to take anything from the game.

Unfortunately, eight minutes after Barrett’s chance Cobh doubled their lead through Brendan Frahill. Some great work and trickery by substitute Regix Madika on the left side of the box found space to curl the ball into the danger area and Frahill was there with the slightest of headers to see the ball go into the back of the net. The game from then on was wrapped up and Kerry FC suffered their first home defeat since the 10th of May.

Kerry FC will need to up their game from the night’s display as they now look ahead to next Sunday’s huge FAI Cup third-round game against Premier Division side Bohemians. It was a tough result for Kerry FC and the home faithful will be hoping they dust themselves off and go again in what is set to be the biggest game in Kerry FC’s short history.

KERRY FC TEAM: 30. AARON O’SULLIVAN, 23. FINN BARRETT, 6. ETHAN KOS, 5. ANDY SPAIN (C), 3. SEAN O’CONNELL, 24. CIAN BARRETT, 8. RONAN TEAHAN, 4. ORAN CROWE, 13. NATHAN GLEESON, 9. RYAN KELLIHER, 17. CIAN BROSNAN.

SUBS: DARRAGH FOLEY, SAMUEL ALADESANUSI, TOGOR SILONG, VICTOR UDEZE, BOBBY AMADASUN, DANIEL OKWUTE, TOM HEALY, KENNEDY AMECHI, ANDREW KERINS.

COBH RAMBLERS TEAM: 1. DARRAGH BURKE, 2. MICHAEL MCCARTHY, 3. CIAN BROWNE, 5. BRENDAN FRAHILL (GOAL ‘83), 9. MATTHEW MCKEVITT, 10. JACK LARKIN (GOAL ‘41), 11. JAMES O’LEARY, 12. NOLAN EVERS, 28. DALE HOLLAND, 38. LUKA LE BERVET 39. JASON ABBOTT (C).

SUBS: CATHAL O’HANLON, JUSTIN EGUAIBOR, PIERCE PHILLIPS, DAVID BOSNJAK, CHARLIE O’BRIEN, DAVID EGUAIBOR, TIERNAN O’BRIEN, REGIX MADIKA.

