Defeat for Castleisland in All-Ireland semi

Nov 30, 2024 15:28 By radiokerrysport
Defeat for Castleisland in All-Ireland semi
Southern Gaels v Castleisland Desmonds in the Bons Secours Ladies County Senior Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
30 November 2024; Amy Conroy of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Eilis Lynch of Castleisland Desmonds during the AIB LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final match between Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin and Castleisland Desmonds of Kerry at Páirc de Burca in Stillorgan, Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

30 November 2024; Dejected Castleisland Desmonds players, Caoimhe O’Mahoney, left, and Jennifer Drumm after the AIB LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final match between Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin and Castleisland Desmonds of Kerry at Páirc de Burca in Stillorgan, Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

30 November 2024; Amy Conroy of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Ciara O’Sullivan of Castleisland Desmonds during the AIB LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final match between Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin and Castleisland Desmonds of Kerry at Páirc de Burca in Stillorgan, Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
30 November 2024; Castleisland Desmonds manager Dan Kearney during the AIB LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final match between Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin and Castleisland Desmonds of Kerry at Páirc de Burca in Stillorgan, Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Castleisland Desmonds have been beaten at Kilmacud Crokes in their AIB Ladies All Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-final.
Desmonds went down by 5-11 to 1-5.

Niamh Cotter struck an excellent haul of 2-4 at Pairc de Burca as Kilmacud Crokes reached their first senior decider with an impressive victory over Castleisland Desmonds.

Amy Conroy, Michelle Davoren and Mia Jennings were also amongst the goals on a day when Crokes overcame a brace of semi-final defeats in the past two seasons to face the winners of tomorrow’s clash between defending champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Clann Eireann in this year’s final at Croke Park on December 14.

Playing on their home patch, the Stillorgan club stormed five points clear in the early exchanges after inter-county stars Ailbhe Davoren (Galway) and Lauren Magee (Dublin) kicked points either side of corner-forward Conroy clinically bagged the first goal of the game in the eighth-minute.

This threw down the gauntlet to Castleisland – who were captained by former Ireland women’s rugby international Ciara O’Sullivan (née Griffin) – but the Kerry outfit finally came to life when full-forward Julia Curtin fired home an excellent goal on 10 minutes.

Although their Dublin counterparts responded to this effort with a well-worked point by Michelle Davoren, Leah Griffin was on hand to raise a white flag for two-time All-Ireland senior champions Castleisland at the opposite end.

Aisling Leonard also found the range for the visitors, but with Grace Kós and Cotter (two) firing over in the closing stages of the opening period, Crokes brought a 1-6 to 1-2 cushion into the interval.

Even though Castleisland made a bright start to the second half with a point from Andrea Murphy, Crokes turned on the style for the remainder of the third-quarter.

When the Metropolitan women were awarded a penalty on 34 minutes, Cotter stepped up to the spot and ruthlessly dispatched the ball past Castleisland netminder Jennifer Drumm. This created significant daylight between the teams once again and after she had joined Conroy in adding an extra point to their personal tallies, Cotter registered her second goal of the action on the third-quarter mark.

This stretched a relentless Crokes into a seemingly insurmountable 11-point lead, before Michelle Davoren and Jennings claimed fourth and fifth goals for the south Dubliners in the 48th and 51st minutes.

Kingdom veterans Lorraine Scanlon and Eilis Lynch did kick points for Castleisland in the closing moments, but Cotter and Magee also found the target as Kilmacud eased their way into next month’s showpiece.

Scorers – Kilmacud Crokes: N Cotter 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-4f), A Conroy 1-2, M Davoren 1-1, M Jennings 1-0, L Magee 0-2, G Kós, A Davoren 0-1.
Castleisland Desmonds: J Curtin 1-0, L Scanlon 0-1 (f), E Lynch, A Murphy, A Leonard, L Griffin 0-1 each.

KILMACUD CROKES: D Gower; N Carr, E Sweeney, P Greene; A Kane, M Lamb, K Murray; G Kós, L Magee; N Cotter, A Davoren, M Jennings; A Conroy, M Davoren, É Rutledge. Subs: S O’Donoghue for Kós (45), C Regan for Greene (50), D Egan for Conroy, L Kane for Jennings (both 51), C Moran for M Davoren (55).

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: J Drumm; H Herlihy, E Lynch, H Bourke; G Kearney, K O’Connor, C Lynch; L Scanlon, C O’Sullivan; A Curtin, A Murphy, A Leonard; L Walmsley, J Curtin, L Griffin. Subs: N Walsh for Bourke (37), K O’Connor for Curtin, K O’Sullivan for Griffin (both 48), H Murphy for Herlihy (53), R Cronin for Murphy (54).

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down).

