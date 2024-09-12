Declarations to be made for Champion Stakes this morning

Trainer Aidan O'Brien saddles 'Ecstatic' in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes over a mile at Doncaster today.

Declarations will be made this morning for Saturday's Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Japanese raider 'Shin Emperor' is expected to be in the line-up for the Group 1 contest.

No racing at home today but there are 3 meetings cross channel

Doncaster - Good - 1:50

Epsom Downs - Soft, Good to soft in places - 2pm

Newcastle - Standard - 4:25

Ffos Las - Abandoned due to standing water