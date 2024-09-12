Advertisement
Declarations to be made for Champion Stakes this morning

Sep 12, 2024 08:28 By radiokerrynews
Declarations to be made for Champion Stakes this morning
Gerri Colombe and Jack Kennedy winners of the Gr.1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase. Down Royal. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 11.11.2023
Trainer Aidan O'Brien saddles 'Ecstatic' in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes over a mile at Doncaster today.

 

Declarations will be made this morning for Saturday's Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Japanese raider 'Shin Emperor' is expected to be in the line-up for the Group 1 contest.

 

No racing at home today but there are 3 meetings cross channel

 

Doncaster - Good - 1:50

Epsom Downs - Soft, Good to soft in places - 2pm

 

Newcastle - Standard - 4:25

 

Ffos Las - Abandoned due to standing water

