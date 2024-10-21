Decision to scrap pre-season competitions could potentially be reversed

The decision to scrap next year’s pre-season Gaelic Football competitions could potentially be reversed.

Cavan are set to bring a motion to the GAA’s Central Council this weekend seeking a u-turn, which could see the McKenna Cup, O’Byrne Cup, Connacht League and McGrath Cup restored in the 2025 calendar.

It could also provide more games to trial the Football Review Committee’s proposed new rules ahead of the National League.

Cuala are Dublin Senior Football champions for the first time in their history.

Eoin Kennedy sent over the winning point in the fifth minute of injury time as they edged out 2023 All-Ireland Club champions Kilmacud Crokes by 14-points to 1-10.

Loughmore Castleiney made it a double in Tipperary, a week after landing the hurling title, they were 11-points to seven victors over holders Clonmel Commercials in the football final in the Premier County.

A spell of ten points without reply in the second-half helped Imokilly to defeat Sarsfields in the Cork Senior Hurling final.

Adam Screeney scored 10-points as Kilcormac Killoughey successfully defended their Offaly Hurling title with a two-point win against Ballinamere.