It’s day 4 of the Harvest Festival at Listowel.

The first of seven races is off at 2pm.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell runs dual Stayers Hurdle winner Flooring Porter over fences in today's e200,000 Guinness Kerry National at on day 4 of the Listowel Harvest Festival. The horse has taken the Galway based Flooring Porter Syndicate on a great journey and to date he has won over 800,000 in prizemoney. Gavin Cromwell was chatting with Dave Keena....

