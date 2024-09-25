Advertisement
Sport

Day 4 Of The Listowel Harvest Festival

Sep 25, 2024 10:45 By radiokerrynews
Day 4 Of The Listowel Harvest Festival
It’s day 4 of the Harvest Festival at Listowel.

The first of seven races is off at 2pm.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell runs dual Stayers Hurdle winner Flooring Porter over fences in today's e200,000 Guinness Kerry National at on day 4 of the Listowel Harvest Festival. The horse has taken the Galway based Flooring Porter Syndicate on a great journey and to date he has won over 800,000 in prizemoney. Gavin Cromwell was chatting with Dave Keena....

we'll have life coverage today with thanks to Kerry's main Sthil dealer,

JPD Chainsaw and Lawnmower Centre, Listowel,

