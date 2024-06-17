Advertisement
Sport

Dates and Times confirmed for senior hurling and Tailteann Cup ties

Jun 17, 2024 15:45 By radiokerrysport
Dates and Times confirmed for senior hurling and Tailteann Cup ties
Share this article

The GAA has confirmed the dates and times for the All Ireland senior hurling quarter finals and Tailteann Cup semi finals this weekend.

The hurling matches will form part of a double header at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Dublin will go head to head with Cork in the opening game at 1.15, with Clare to play Wexford at 3.15.

Advertisement

The Tailteann Cup matches will take place at Croke Park on Sunday.

Antrim are to face Laois at 2pm, and Down will meet Sligo at 4pm.

Earlier, the draw was made for the preliminary quarter finals of the All Ireland senior football Championship.

Advertisement

Mayo will host Derry, Louth will be at home to Cork, Roscommon will go to Tyrone and Monaghan are away to Galway.

The matches will be staged this weekend, with days, times and venues to be confirmed later today.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Advertisement
Donegal pivotal for Cronin and Galvin
Kerry Pitch & Putt Review
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Donegal pivotal for Cronin and Galvin
Kerry Pitch & Putt Review
People of Kenmare invited to help shape new town masterplan
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus