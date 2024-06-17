Dates and Times confirmed for senior hurling and Tailteann Cup ties

The GAA has confirmed the dates and times for the All Ireland senior hurling quarter finals and Tailteann Cup semi finals this weekend.

The hurling matches will form part of a double header at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Dublin will go head to head with Cork in the opening game at 1.15, with Clare to play Wexford at 3.15.

The Tailteann Cup matches will take place at Croke Park on Sunday.

Antrim are to face Laois at 2pm, and Down will meet Sligo at 4pm.

Earlier, the draw was made for the preliminary quarter finals of the All Ireland senior football Championship.

Mayo will host Derry, Louth will be at home to Cork, Roscommon will go to Tyrone and Monaghan are away to Galway.

The matches will be staged this weekend, with days, times and venues to be confirmed later today.