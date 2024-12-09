Coombes and Daly pledge future to Munster

Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly have pledged their futures to Munster by signing two-year contract extensions with the province.

Skibbereen native Coombes has scored 47 tries in 106 appearances since making his debut for the province in 2018.

While Daly marked his 100th Munster appearance with a try in Saturday's win over Stade Francais in the Investec Champions Cup.

Ulster's Aaron Sexton is leaving rugby to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

The 24-year-old, who has not played for the province this season, will move to the US in the new year.

Sexton follows in the footsteps of Rory Beggan and Mark Jackson who took part in the programme earlier this year.