Advertisement
Sport

Crokes into County football semi-finals

Oct 6, 2024 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Crokes into County football semi-finals
Share this article

Dr.Crokes have beaten local rivals Rathmore in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

They took the win in the ¼ final by 1-17 to 2-9, a late Rathmore surge making the score look closer than the game really was.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crokes were ahead by 3 points to 1 in the 14th minute when a Ciaran Collins goal nudged Rathmore in front. The next score was a 16th minute Rathmore point but they would not score again for the rest of the period. Crokes meanwhile had 3 successive point after of a 26th minute Tony Brosnan goal from a penalty to make it 1-8 to 1-2 at the short whistle.

The Crokes dominance continued into the second period and they were ahead 1-13 to 1-4 at the 3/4 stage. Crokes were 8 up in added on time - 1016 to 1-8 - when Rathmore nabbed a consolation goal through Darragh Nagle.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Pitch n Putt review
Advertisement
KDL review
Sport

KDL review

Oct 6, 2024 18:33
Warriors win opener
Advertisement

Recommended

Pitch n Putt review
KDL review
Sport

KDL review

Oct 6, 2024 18:33
Intermediate honours for Scartaglin
Warriors win opener
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus