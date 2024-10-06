Crokes into County football semi-finals

Dr.Crokes have beaten local rivals Rathmore in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

They took the win in the ¼ final by 1-17 to 2-9, a late Rathmore surge making the score look closer than the game really was.

Crokes were ahead by 3 points to 1 in the 14th minute when a Ciaran Collins goal nudged Rathmore in front. The next score was a 16th minute Rathmore point but they would not score again for the rest of the period. Crokes meanwhile had 3 successive point after of a 26th minute Tony Brosnan goal from a penalty to make it 1-8 to 1-2 at the short whistle.

The Crokes dominance continued into the second period and they were ahead 1-13 to 1-4 at the 3/4 stage. Crokes were 8 up in added on time - 1016 to 1-8 - when Rathmore nabbed a consolation goal through Darragh Nagle.