Croke Park Unlikely For Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor's trainer says it's unlikely that she'll get to fight at Croke Park, as that 'ship has probably already sailed'.

Fresh hopes of a headline bout at the home of of the GAA were revived last week when Amanda Serrano's camp indicated they'd be willing to help get a trilogy bout against Taylor fixed for the venue.

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn also revealed that Croke Park and Las Vegas remain on the two-weight undisputed world champion's bucket-list.

But Ross Enamait has poured cold water on the prospect of a world title bout at Croke Park: