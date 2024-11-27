Advertisement
Sport

Croke Park Unlikely For Katie Taylor

Nov 27, 2024 10:18 By radiokerrysport
Croke Park Unlikely For Katie Taylor
Share this article

Katie Taylor's trainer says it's unlikely that she'll get to fight at Croke Park, as that 'ship has probably already sailed'.

Fresh hopes of a headline bout at the home of of the GAA were revived last week when Amanda Serrano's camp indicated they'd be willing to help get a trilogy bout against Taylor fixed for the venue.

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn also revealed that Croke Park and Las Vegas remain on the two-weight undisputed world champion's bucket-list.

Advertisement

But Ross Enamait has poured cold water on the prospect of a world title bout at Croke Park:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Munster Legend Ruled Out Of Head Coach Job
Advertisement
No Euro 2028 Game For Cork or Croker
City Blow 3 Goal Lead
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster Legend Ruled Out Of Head Coach Job
No Euro 2028 Game For Cork or Croker
City Blow 3 Goal Lead
Cabinet to be asked to approve opening of emergency humanitarian scheme for those affected by Storm Bert
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus