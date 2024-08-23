County Football Championship fixtures revealed

Round 1 fixtures have been finalised for the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship on Saturday the 14th and Sunday the 15th of September.
Sat:
Kenmare Shamrocks V Dr Crokes @ 4 in Kenmare
Na Gaeil V Shannon Rangers @ 5 in ASP
St Kieran’s V West Kerry @ 7 in ASP
Sun:
Milltown/Castlemaine V Spa @ 1 in Fitz Stadium
Rathmore V East Kerry @ 3 in Fitz Stadium
St Brendan’s Board V South Kerry @ 4 in ASP
Mid Kerry V Dingle @ 6 in ASP
Templenoe V Feale Rangers @ 2 in Templenoe
All games must produce a winner on the day.