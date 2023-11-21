Clonbrien Treaty Goes Joint Favourite For St Leger

Clonbrien Treaty has joined kennel companion Swords Rex as joint favourite for the Irish St Leger after BoyleSports cut him into 7/4 from 4/1 off the back of his semi-final victory.

Graham Holland’s duo played out a thrilling dress rehearsal for Saturday’s finale at Limerick when they went head-to-head in the opening semi-final, but it was the underdog of the pair who came out on top as 6/4 shot Clonbrien Treaty posted 29.43 to lead home Ballinabola Una, with even money favourite Swords Rex qualifying in third.

Clonbrien Treaty and Swords Rex cannot be separated in the betting for the final at 7/4 apiece, while Ballinabola Una will go from trap one in the final and is now 12/1 from 25/1.

Sober Glory is rated the main danger to the leading pair having been backed down to 7/2 from 8/1 after going even faster to win the second semi-final heat in 29.40. Mr Chelm was eight lengths back in second and is now 6/1 for the victory, while Beepers Lariat is the outsider of the remaining six at 16/1.

A spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “It had been all about the Holland duo in the betting so far, but Sober Glory’s semi-final display has served as a timely reminded that he is a serious one to watch.”

Irish St Leger – EW ¼ 1,2

7/4 Swords Rex

7/4 Clonbrien Treaty

7/2 Sober Glory

6/1 Mr Chelm

12/1 Ballinabola Una

16/1 Beepers Lariat