Clifford Kicks Kerry To Victory Over Mayo

Kerry now have 4 points on the board after last night's last-kick-of-the-game win over Mayo in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League.

David Clifford's 5th point of the game came at the end of the 73rd minute and secured a 16 points to 15 win at Austin Stack Park.

The Kingdom led by 7 points to 5 at half time.

In last night's other Division fixtures, Dublin got the better of Roscommon at Croke Park while Derry trounced Monaghan.

Tyrone and Galway are both looking to pick up much needed wins this afternoon.

They meet in the only Division 1 clash of the day with the action underway in Omagh at 1:45pm.