Clifford Brothers On Bench For Kerry v Galway

Mar 23, 2024 12:18 By radiokerrysport
Clifford Brothers On Bench For Kerry v Galway
Kerry Captain Paudie Clifford and his brother David are on the bench for tomorrow's last game in the Allianz Football League.

Galway are the opponents at Fitzgerald Stadium where there's a 1.45 start.

Radio Kerry will bring you live commentary with thanks to Mc Elligotts Kia, Listowel Road,Tralee - home of the award winning Kia Range in Kerry.

The Kerry team in full is:

1 (GK) Shane Ryan - Rathmore
2 Paul Murphy - Rathmore
3 Dylan Casey - Austin Stacks
4 Armin Heinrich - Austin Stacks
5 Seán O’Brien - Beaufort
6 Tadhg Morley - Templenoe
7 Gavin White - Dr Crokes
8 Barry Dan O’Sullivan - Dingle
9 Joe O’Connor - Austin Stacks
10 Adrian Spillane - Templenoe
11 Paul Geaney - Dingle
12 Stephen O’Brien - Kenmare
13 Killian Spillane - Templenoe
14 Darragh Roche - Glenflesk
15 Seán O’Shea - Kenmare (Captain)

Subs
Seán Coffey - Beaufort
Paudie Clifford - Fossa
David Clifford - Fossa
Graham O’Sullivan - Dromid Pearses
Ronan Buckley - Listry
Mike Breen - Beaufort
Keith Evans - Keel
Damien Bourke - Na Gaeil
Brian Ó Beaglaoich - An Ghaeltacht
Paudie O’Leary - Gneeveguilla
Joey Nagle - Austin Stacks

