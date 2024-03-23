Clifford Brothers On Bench For Kerry v Galway

Kerry Captain Paudie Clifford and his brother David are on the bench for tomorrow's last game in the Allianz Football League.

Galway are the opponents at Fitzgerald Stadium where there's a 1.45 start.

Radio Kerry will bring you live commentary with thanks to Mc Elligotts Kia, Listowel Road,Tralee - home of the award winning Kia Range in Kerry.

The Kerry team in full is:

1 (GK) Shane Ryan - Rathmore

2 Paul Murphy - Rathmore

3 Dylan Casey - Austin Stacks

4 Armin Heinrich - Austin Stacks

5 Seán O’Brien - Beaufort

6 Tadhg Morley - Templenoe

7 Gavin White - Dr Crokes

8 Barry Dan O’Sullivan - Dingle

9 Joe O’Connor - Austin Stacks

10 Adrian Spillane - Templenoe

11 Paul Geaney - Dingle

12 Stephen O’Brien - Kenmare

13 Killian Spillane - Templenoe

14 Darragh Roche - Glenflesk

15 Seán O’Shea - Kenmare (Captain)

Subs

Seán Coffey - Beaufort

Paudie Clifford - Fossa

David Clifford - Fossa

Graham O’Sullivan - Dromid Pearses

Ronan Buckley - Listry

Mike Breen - Beaufort

Keith Evans - Keel

Damien Bourke - Na Gaeil

Brian Ó Beaglaoich - An Ghaeltacht

Paudie O’Leary - Gneeveguilla

Joey Nagle - Austin Stacks