City home to Spurs today

Enzo Maresca returns to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League this lunchtime.

His Chelsea side are away to Leicester City for a half 12 start.

Arsenal will hope to reignite their title charge with a win at home to Nottingham Forest.

That game at the Emirates kicks off at 3.

At the same time, Aston Villa are looking to avoid a four game without a win when they host struggling Crystal Palace.

Brighton could finish the day in third - they're away to Bournemouth.

Everton and Brentford meet at Goodison Park,

And Wolves can climb out of the relegation zone with a win at Fulham.

The evening game sees Manchester City host Tottenham from half 5.