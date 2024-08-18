Advertisement
Sport

City at Chelsea today in Premier League

Aug 18, 2024 09:57 By radiokerrysport
City at Chelsea today in Premier League
Share this article

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola kicks-off their Premier League title defence against a familiar face at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

His former assistant Enzo Maresca is now in charge of Chelsea - after guiding Leicester to the Championship title last season.

Elsewhere, Brentford and Crystal Palace do battle in their opening game of the season at 2pm.

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are looking for their second wins of the Championship season today.

They face off at the Stadium of Light at noon.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Callinafercy Regatta review
Advertisement
Kerry FC after Cup 1/4 final spot
Saturday Club Football Championships review
Advertisement

Recommended

Missing German Shepard from Ballyroe
Callinafercy Regatta review
Kerry FC after Cup 1/4 final spot
Munster defeat Leinster
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus