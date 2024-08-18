City at Chelsea today in Premier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola kicks-off their Premier League title defence against a familiar face at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

His former assistant Enzo Maresca is now in charge of Chelsea - after guiding Leicester to the Championship title last season.

Elsewhere, Brentford and Crystal Palace do battle in their opening game of the season at 2pm.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are looking for their second wins of the Championship season today.

They face off at the Stadium of Light at noon.