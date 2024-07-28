Cian Barrett to return to Kerry FC

Kerry FC have announced the re-signing of Cian Barrett from Shamrock Rovers on a loan deal until the end of the 2024 campaign.

The 19-year-old has made the switch to the kingdom and signs for Kerry FC’s senior squad for the remainder of the 2024 season from the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division Champions

Barrett signed for the Shamrock Rovers Academy and played at under 15 level before moving across Dublin to Shelbourne to play in the EA Sports MU17 League of Ireland. In 2022, Barrett made the switch back to Tallaght and re-signed for the Shamrock Rovers senior squad. Barrett played his football for Kerry FC in 2023, featuring in 30 games, starting 24 of those and played a crucial role in Kerry’s inaugural season. Since returning to Rovers this season, Cian has featured in Rovers Presidents Cup win, played in 6 Premier Division games and has been part of the club’s UEFA Champions League squad in recent weeks.

Barrett plays in midfield and is a versatile player. He considers himself comfortable in a central role or on the right side of midfield. Cian is the son of former Irish international Graham Barrett and Cian has worn the international jersey at under 15 level, securing 10 caps for Ireland.

Barrett will wear the number 24 shirt for Kerry FC for the remainder of this season.

Speaking on his announcement as a Kerry FC player, Cian Barrett said “I’m delighted to be back and looking forward to getting started. I had a couple of options closer to home but everyone at Kerry was brilliant with me last season and I really enjoyed my time here. So I felt if I was going out to the first division to get games I wanted to show them the same loyalty they showed me. I can’t wait to meet everyone in Mounthawk Park again and get a big push on for the remainder of the season”

Also speaking to kerryfc.com following the announcement, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “It’s great to have Cian back for the rest of the season. He was a fan favourite here last season and did really well for us. Since he’s gone back to Rovers he’s also been doing well with plenty of appearances in the Presidents Cup and several League games as well. I was chatting to him this morning and he’s excited to get back to Kerry and is mad to get going. He enjoys the club here, the environment, the fans so is buzzing to get back to the Kingdom. He will be a big addition to us now until the end of the season”