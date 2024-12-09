Chelsea victorious at Spurs

Tottenham couldn't prevent Chelsea from moving to within four points of the top in the Premier League yesterday.

The hosts slumped to a 4-3 defeat at home to their London rivals.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou says they should have made more of their 2-goal lead

Advertisement

Arsenal dropped points in their title challenge after a 1-all draw with Fulham.

Leicester City and Brighton played out a 2-all draw, while Bournemouth came from behind to beat Ipswich 2-1 at Portman Road.

==

Advertisement

West Ham United will be without striker Mikel Antonio for their Premier League clash with Wolves tonight.

The Jamaican international is recovering in hospital after being involved in a car crash on Saturday.

Both managers are under pressure ahead of their meeting which gets underway at the London Stadium at 8pm.