Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea start Women's Super League title defence with win

Oct 2, 2023 08:57 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea start Women's Super League title defence with win
Share this article

Chelsea started their Women's Super League title defence with a 2-1 win at home to Tottenham.

England's Lauren James scored the champions' second.

A record crowd of over 54 thousand saw Arsenal suffer a surprise 1-nil defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates.

Advertisement

Manchester City won 1-nil at West Ham, with Lauren Hemp getting the opener.

Manchester United came from behind to edge Aston Villa 2-1, scoring in stoppage-time.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Bristol City lost 4-2 at home to Leicester and Brighton got past Everton 2-1.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

County Football Championship 1/4 final draw today
Advertisement
Davis placed in interim charge following departure of Beale
Times confirmed for Ladies Football finals; Munster opponents now known
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning sought for Ballyheigue glamping pods
County Football Championship 1/4 final draw today
Almost 5,000 people ready for driving test in Kerry but waiting on tester availability
Kerry TD claims flooding forcing people from their homes in Listowel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus