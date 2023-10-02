Chelsea start Women's Super League title defence with win

Chelsea started their Women's Super League title defence with a 2-1 win at home to Tottenham.

England's Lauren James scored the champions' second.

A record crowd of over 54 thousand saw Arsenal suffer a surprise 1-nil defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates.

Manchester City won 1-nil at West Ham, with Lauren Hemp getting the opener.

Manchester United came from behind to edge Aston Villa 2-1, scoring in stoppage-time.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Bristol City lost 4-2 at home to Leicester and Brighton got past Everton 2-1.