((Tot v Lei starts 1230, Ars v C Pal 1400, WHU v Che 1500, Man C v Man U 1845))

Chelsea return to Women's Super League action this afternoon looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

They have nine wins and a draw from their opening 10 games heading into today's London derby with West Ham.

Second placed Manchester City take on rivals Manchester United this evening.

Tottenham meet Leicester in the early kick-off, before Arsenal - in third - host Crystal Palace.

Interim manager Shaun Goater led Aston Villa to a 1-all draw against Everton in yesterday's only fixture.