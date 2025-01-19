Advertisement
Sport

Chelsea return to Women's Super League action this afternoon

Jan 19, 2025 09:42 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea return to Women's Super League action this afternoon
Share this article

((Tot v Lei starts 1230, Ars v C Pal 1400, WHU v Che 1500, Man C v Man U 1845))

Chelsea return to Women's Super League action this afternoon looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

They have nine wins and a draw from their opening 10 games heading into today's London derby with West Ham.

Advertisement

Second placed Manchester City take on rivals Manchester United this evening.

Tottenham meet Leicester in the early kick-off, before Arsenal - in third - host Crystal Palace.

Interim manager Shaun Goater led Aston Villa to a 1-all draw against Everton in yesterday's only fixture.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Compete in Munster League today
Advertisement
Cougars beaten by Malahide
Killester win Pat Duffy National Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Compete in Munster League today
Killester win Pat Duffy National Cup
Brendans going for national glory this morning
Kerry's Bryan Murphy can today become an All-Ireland champion
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus