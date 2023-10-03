Advertisement
Sport

Champions League resumes tonight

Oct 3, 2023 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Champions League resumes tonight
Share this article

Antony could make his return to action for Manchester United tonight.

He’s been training with the rest of the squad ahead of the visit of Galatasaray to Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Police are continuing with inquires into allegations of domestic assault against the Brazilian, which he denies.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Group A tonight, Bayern Munich are away to Copenhagen.

Arsenal have made the short hop to France for tonight’s Group B contest with Lens.

That group’s other game pits PSV Eindhoven against Sevilla.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ger Brennan confirmed as Louth manager
Advertisement
Mark Allen back in action at English Open today
Seven-race card at Galway this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

Seven-race card at Galway this afternoon
Property prices in Kerry have fallen during third quarter of 2023
Gardaí appealing for information following burglary at Austin Stack Park
Gardaí reiterate appeal for witnesses to fatal North Kerry road collision
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus