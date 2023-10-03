Champions League resumes tonight

Antony could make his return to action for Manchester United tonight.

He’s been training with the rest of the squad ahead of the visit of Galatasaray to Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Police are continuing with inquires into allegations of domestic assault against the Brazilian, which he denies.

Elsewhere in Group A tonight, Bayern Munich are away to Copenhagen.

Arsenal have made the short hop to France for tonight’s Group B contest with Lens.

That group’s other game pits PSV Eindhoven against Sevilla.