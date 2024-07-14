Chairman of Killarney Race Company excited for Julyfest this week

Julyfest at the Killarney Races is set to kick off this week. The five day meeting will run from Monday 15th to Friday 19th July inclusive.

Chairman of Killarney Race Company Billy O'Sullivan spoke with Radio Kerry Sport to preview the meeting.



Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are flat cards, with National Hunt on Thursday and Friday.

Friday sees the Lee Strand Ladies Day return with ten lucky ladies and gents selected by celebrity judges, each taking home a prize for their efforts in the fashion stakes.

Gates open at 3pm on each day and at the earlier time of 12 noon on Friday with the first race off approximately 2hrs later each day.

For further information or to book tickets, bundles and hospitality online visit, killarneyraces.com.