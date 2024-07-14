Advertisement
Sport

Chairman of Killarney Race Company excited for Julyfest this week

Jul 14, 2024 14:31 By radiokerrysport
Chairman of Killarney Race Company excited for Julyfest this week
12-5-2019; Feel Des Motes, (sean Flanagan) far side and Morning Skye, (DG Hogan) at the second last hurdle in the BetVictor Maiden Hurdle at Killarney Races Family Day on Sunday. Photo: Don MacMonagle
Julyfest at the Killarney Races is set to kick off this week. The five day meeting will run from Monday 15th to Friday 19th July inclusive.

Chairman of Killarney Race Company Billy O'Sullivan spoke with Radio Kerry Sport to preview the meeting.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are flat cards, with National Hunt on Thursday and Friday.

Friday sees the Lee Strand Ladies Day return with ten lucky ladies and gents selected by celebrity judges, each taking home a prize for their efforts in the fashion stakes.

Gates open at 3pm on each day and at the earlier time of 12 noon on Friday with the first race off approximately 2hrs later each day.

For further information or to book tickets, bundles and hospitality online visit, killarneyraces.com.

