Sport

Celtic extend lead at top of table

Jan 5, 2025 17:58 By radiokerrynews
Celtic extend lead at top of table
Celtic eased to a 3-nil win at home to St Mirren to go 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The leaders took advantage of nearest challengers Rangers dropping points in a thrilling 3-all draw with Hibs at Easter Road.

Hearts have back-to-back league victories for the first time this season as they got past third-placed Dundee United 1-nil.

Aberdeen's poor run continues in losing 2-nil away to Motherwell.

Elsewhere, bottom side St Johnstone suffered a 3-1 defeat to Dundee, while Ross County were 1-nil winners at Kilmarnock.

