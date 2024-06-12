Casement Park now a doubt for Euro 2028 matches

GAA President Jarlath Burns says he's "pessimistic" that Casement Park would be built in time to host Euro 2028 games.

The West Belfast stadium has lain dormant since 2013, and only preliminary clearing work has been conducted at the venue.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly suggested that London was unwilling to make up the shortfall for the stadium.

Casement Park is due to host five games, however Burns admits that it looks like time is against them, and criticised the British government and their commitment to the stadium's redevelopment.