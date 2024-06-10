Advertisement
Brouder wins at Punchestown

Jun 10, 2024 15:50 By radiokerrysport
Brouder wins at Punchestown
Flashthelights and Gavin Brouder winning the second division of the 2m3f handicap hurdle. Punchestown. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 08.06.2024
Kerryman Gavin Brouder was a winner at Punchestown on Saturday where he landed the second division of the two-mile three-furlong handicap hurdle on the 7/1 chance Flashthelights.

Trained in County Derry by Noel Kelly, the eight-year-old came from off the pace to lead approaching the final hurdle and at the line he had four and a half lengths to spare over the Tom Dreaper-trained Papa Barns in the colours of the Red Ned’s Racing Club.

Upcoming Fixtures

Roscommon – Monday, June 10 (First Race 5.18pm)

Sligo – Tuesday, June 11 (First Race 4.45pm)

Limerick – Wednesday, June 12 (First Race 5.30pm)

Leopardstown – Thursday, June 13 (First Race 5.20pm)

Cork – Friday, June 14 (First Race 4.50pm)

Fairyhouse – Friday, June 14 (First Race 5.05pm)

Downpatrick – Saturday, June 15 (First Race 1.40pm)

Downpatrick – Sunday, June 16 (First Race 2.15pm)

Gowran Park – Sunday, June 16 (First Race 2pm)

