British teams into last 16 of Europa League; Champions League draw today

Jan 31, 2025 07:43 By radiokerrysport
Manchester United and Tottenham are both through to the last 16 in the Europa League.

United beat FCSB by two goals to nil in Romania, while Spurs were 3-nil winners at home to Elfsborg.

Elsewhere, Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros were 4-3 winners over AZ Alkmaar in Budapest, where Troy Parrott was on the mark for the visitors.

The win was enough to send the Hungarian side through to the play-off round.

The draw for the play-off round in the Champions League will take place later.

Manchester City and Celtic are both in the pot, with Aston Villa, Arsenal and Liverpool already through to the last 16.

