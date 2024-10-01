Advertisement
Sport

Brendan's or Kenmare to claim first semi final spot in County Senior Football Championship

Oct 1, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
St Brendan's selector Tommy O'Sullivan has called this Men's County Championship a learning curve for his team.

The divisional side were boosted by the addition of Kerin's O'Rahillys this year and have the pick of 3 out of 4 Tralee clubs.

They will face Kenmare in the Quarter Final of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

O'Sullivan describes Kenmare as a team that are 'never beaten'

Brendan’s and Kenmare are to do battle in Fitzgerald Stadium from half 3 on Saturday and it’s live on Radio Kerry thanks to Topline McCarthy’s Kenmare.

Kenmare manager Kieran Moriarty

