Ballyduff will become the centre of the motorcycle racing world for Anthony O'Carroll Fundraiser

The village of Ballyduff in North Kerry is gearing up for a special weekend as it hosts a fundraiser for local motorcycle racer, Anthony O'Carroll.

From September 13 to 15, the community will come together for a celebration of racing and camaraderie, while raising crucial funds to support Anthony on his road to recovery.

A Show of Support from Racing Royalty

The event boasts appearances from some of Ireland's most accomplished motorcycle racers. Road racing legend Miko Sweeney will be in attendance alongside former Mondello Masters Superbike Champion Derek Shiels.

Adding to the star power are current Masters Superbike leader Kevin Keyes and the recently crowned Masters Super Twin champion, Oisin Maher.

Motorcycle racing commentator Jim Halligan will be hosting a Questions and Answers forum with these racing stars on Saturday from 6 pm at the event’s marquee.

Racing Legends on Display

Local racers Andrew Murphy and Stephen Walsh will share their thrilling Manx Grand Prix experiences, while Tralee’s Emmet O'Grady, Keyes' rival in the Superbike and Supersport classes, will also be joining the festivities.

Fuelling the spirit of the weekend will be a stunning display of over 30 racing bikes at the Community Hall.

Among the highlights will be a prized possession – a bike once owned by the late road racing legend, Richard Britton.

The showcase extends beyond road and circuit racing, with Abbeyfeale's Gavin Moloney exhibiting his Munster championship-winning Moto-X bikes.

A Weekend for All

The fundraiser goes beyond the world of racing, welcoming the entire community. A monster raffle overflowing with exciting prizes like rally car test drives, Mondello Park track days, hotel getaways, and gym memberships

United in Support: A Community Effort

Kerry Motor Club, Ballyduff Vintage Club, No Hopers Motorcycle Club, and Kerry Motorcycle Racers have joined forces to make this fundraiser a success.

The weekend will be full of activities to engage all ages and interests. A motorcycle exhibition, classic car and rally car displays, live music, and a host of entertainment options are just a taste of what's on offer.

Alongside fun activities, a classic car run, a motorcycle ride-out, a Honda 50 run, barbecues, a seven-a-side soccer tournament, and a 5km walk will provide opportunities for friendly competition and community spirit.

How You Can Help

Every contribution, big or small, can make a real difference in Anthony's recovery. Donations can be made through the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-anthony-his-parents-on-his-road-to-recovery

Provisional Timetable For Anthony O’Carroll Fundraiser Weekend

Friday - September 13th

• 9:00 pm DJ Big Jim (Your Man’s Bar)

Saturday - September 14th

• TBC Seven-a-side soccer tournament (Ratoo Rovers)

• 12:00 PM: Bikes Meet Up (Your Man’s Bar)

• 1:00 PM: Motorcycle Racing Exhibition (Community Hall)

• 2:00 PM: Ride Out departure

• 2:00 PM: Static Classic Car & Rally Car Show (The Square/ Church Carpark)

• 2:00 PM: Drift Car Static Show (Purcell’s Bar)

• 3:30 PM: Slow Bike Race (The Square/ Church Carpark)

• 6:00 PM Forum With Racers (The Marquee Your Man’s Bar)

• 9:00 PM Bands & DJ (Your Man’s Bar)

Sunday - September 15th

• TBC Seven-a-side soccer tournament (Ratoo Rovers)

• 11:00 AM: 5km Walk Departs From Ross's Shop

• 9:00 AM: Registration for car run opens (Sports field)

• 11:00 AM: Car Run Departs (Sports field)

• 12:30 PM: Car run returns and static show opens (The Square Carpark)

• 1:00 PM: Motorcycle Racing Exhibition (Community Hall)

• 1:00 PM Honda 50 Run

• 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM: Live Music & DJ Ray Stack on-stage (The Square Carpark)

• 2:00 PM Drivers forum with youth rally drivers (The Marquee Your Man’s Bar)

• 4:00 PM – 9.00 PM: Bands & DJ (Your Man’s Bar)

Raffle prizes

- test session in a 2.5 Escort and Starlet Rally Car

-BMW driving experience x2- two separate prizes

-360 Motorsport Half-Day Drifting Experience

- Elco Fire stove for Nedar

-Tickets for All Ireland Drifting Final

-€100 fuel voucher from Lynch’s Oil

-1 jacket and 2 jumpers from Kerry Motor Works

-€1000 voucher for Banna Beach Leisure Centre

-Selection of photos from Irish Rally and Isle of Man TT

-€50 voucher Ballingarry Hotel

- Sthil leaf blower from JPD Listowel

-Entrance fee for Kerry Winter Stages Rally 2024 worth €700

-€100 voucher for Ballingarry Hotel

-€100 voucher for Atlantic Oils

-€25 voucher for Forge Café

-€25 voucher for Village Pantry Ardfert

-Voucher for David Powers

-€100 voucher for Amber Listowel

-One-month free gym membership in Listowel including a free private session with Trevor Horan

-Voucher for Tyre Stop Tralee

-Voucher for Premium Auto Parts Tralee

-Voucher for Agri Auto Listowel

-Voucher for Top Part Tralee

-Nine vouchers for a 10km helicopter flight

-€50 voucher for Sean Hussey Tralee

-€50 voucher for Ryle’s Menswear Tralee

-€50 voucher for Ceilsus Menswear Tralee

-Voucher for Daily Grind Tralee

-€50 oil voucher from Mac Oil