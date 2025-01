Spain's Paula Badosa defeated third seed Coco Gauff in straight sets to book her place in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last night.

Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka is taking on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in the last 4 later now.

In the Men's half of the draw, second seed Alexander Zverev is through to the semis after a 3 sets to 1 victory over American Tommy Paul.

10-time champion Novak Djokovic plays Carlos Alcaraz later this morning for a semi-final place.