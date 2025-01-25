Advertisement
Sport

Aurora Vega heads 8 in Fairyhouse

Jan 25, 2025 10:55 By radiokerrysport
A winner at the course on New Year's Day, Aurora Vega heads the eight runners for the Grade 3 Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse today.

Her trainer Willie Mullins also runs last time out winners Baby Kate and Fancy Girl in the two and a quarter-mile contest while the appropriately named Beauforts Storm holds every chance for trainer Tim Doyle.

Constitution Hill will get a preparation run at Cheltenham this afternoon in advance of defending his Champion Hurdle crown in March,

Nicky Henderson's stable star will face just four rivals in the Unibet Hurdle on Festival Trials day.

