Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal win at Palace; Liverpool and Chelsea play today

Dec 22, 2024 09:26 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal win at Palace; Liverpool and Chelsea play today
Share this article

Another two goals for Gabriel Jesus helped Arsenal to a massive 5-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Brazilian added to his hattrick against the same opponents on Wednesday night to send his team 3 points off the top of the table.

Liverpool can ensure they spend Christmas at the top of the table with victory at Tottenham today.

Advertisement

Kick off in that game is at half past 4.

Before that, Southampton begin the reign of Ivan Juric when they take on Fulham.

Chelsea can go top for a few hours at least with victory over Everton.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Leicester take on Wolves and Bournemouth travel to Manchester United.

All four games get underway at 2pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wins for Warriors and Lakers
Advertisement
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.7 million
North Kerry reopens to traffic after fallen tree cleared
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Wins for Warriors and Lakers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus