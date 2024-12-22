Arsenal win at Palace; Liverpool and Chelsea play today

Another two goals for Gabriel Jesus helped Arsenal to a massive 5-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Brazilian added to his hattrick against the same opponents on Wednesday night to send his team 3 points off the top of the table.

Liverpool can ensure they spend Christmas at the top of the table with victory at Tottenham today.

Kick off in that game is at half past 4.

Before that, Southampton begin the reign of Ivan Juric when they take on Fulham.

Chelsea can go top for a few hours at least with victory over Everton.

Elsewhere, Leicester take on Wolves and Bournemouth travel to Manchester United.

All four games get underway at 2pm.