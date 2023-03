Arsenal can move five points clear at the top of the Premier League this evening if they defeat Everton in North London.

The Gunners may welcome back Thomas Partey, but Dominic Calvert Lewin remains sidelined for Everton.

There's a 7.45 start at the Emirates Stadium.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are at home to Wolves with an 8pm start at Anfield.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp could select Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate.