Advertisement
Sport

Amorim frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag

Oct 29, 2024 08:18 By radiokerrysport
Amorim frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag
Share this article

Ruben Amorim is the frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager.

The Sporting boss is reportedly in talks with the Premier League club and is interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's time in charge came to an end yesterday, with United bosses sacking the Dutch man after two and a half years as boss.

Advertisement

They're currently 14th in the Premier League table with just three wins from their first nine league matches.

==

The first of the quarter-finalists in this season's Carabao Cup will be confirmed tonight.

Advertisement

Southampton and Stoke go head to head at St Mary's, where kick-off is at 7.45.

There's an 8pm start in London for the meeting of Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed
Advertisement
Successful night for Real Madrid at Ballon D'or awards
Ireland home to Georgia tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed
Hill in Scottish Open qualifying action this evening
Kingdom Warrior back in the ring in December
Successful night for Real Madrid at Ballon D'or awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus