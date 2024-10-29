Amorim frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag

Ruben Amorim is the frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager.

The Sporting boss is reportedly in talks with the Premier League club and is interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's time in charge came to an end yesterday, with United bosses sacking the Dutch man after two and a half years as boss.

They're currently 14th in the Premier League table with just three wins from their first nine league matches.

The first of the quarter-finalists in this season's Carabao Cup will be confirmed tonight.

Southampton and Stoke go head to head at St Mary's, where kick-off is at 7.45.

There's an 8pm start in London for the meeting of Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday.