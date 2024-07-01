Alcaraz into second round

The Wimbledon campaign of top seed Jannik Sinner is underway - he’s playing the first set of his match with Yannick Hanfmann.

Sinner is looking to join defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the second round - the Spaniard dispatched Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal in straight sets.

There have also been straight sets wins for fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, eighth seed Casper Ruud and tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

39-year old Stan Wawrinka has set up a second round date with Gael Monfils courtesy of a straight sets defeat of Charlie Broom.

Two women’s seeds have been forced to pull out without striking a ball.

A shoulder injury forced third seed Aryna Sabalenka to withdraw, while shoulder problems have also seen Victoria Azarenka pull out.

But there have been first round wins today for seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, ninth seed Maria Sakkari and the unseeded Naomi Osaka.