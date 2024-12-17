Aki signs one-year contract extension with Connacht

Bundee Aki has signed a one-year contract extension with Connacht and the IRFU.

The new deal will keep Aki in Galway until the summer of 2026.

Having joined the province in 2014, the 34-year-old was part of the side to win the PRO 12 title in 2016.

At international level, Aki has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland, including two Grand Slams.

James Ryan is the latest player to extend is contract with his province and the IRFU.

In his seven seasons at senior level, Ryan has won 67 Ireland caps while making 89 Leinster appearances.

The lock has signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the Blues until at least 2028.