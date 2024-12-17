Advertisement
Sport

Aki signs one-year contract extension with Connacht

Dec 17, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Aki signs one-year contract extension with Connacht
Share this article

Bundee Aki has signed a one-year contract extension with Connacht and the IRFU.

The new deal will keep Aki in Galway until the summer of 2026.

Having joined the province in 2014, the 34-year-old was part of the side to win the PRO 12 title in 2016.

Advertisement

At international level, Aki has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland, including two Grand Slams.

James Ryan is the latest player to extend is contract with his province and the IRFU.

In his seven seasons at senior level, Ryan has won 67 Ireland caps while making 89 Leinster appearances.

Advertisement

The lock has signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the Blues until at least 2028.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC to open against Finn Harps
Advertisement
Kelleher to start for Liverpool tomorrow
Casey and Murray set to be ratified as joint managers of Dublin women's senior football team
Advertisement

Recommended

Life sentence for 52-year-old who stabbed man to death in Tralee
Claim that Valentia hydrogen project could be economic gamechanger
Aherns Castleisland announced as main dealer in Kerry for BYD cars
Casey and Murray set to be ratified as joint managers of Dublin women's senior football team
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus