Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club Weekly Notes

Nov 11, 2024 16:47 By radiokerrysport
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club Weekly Notes
Club AGM
The club is holding it's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the Meadowlands Hotel this coming Friday November 15th at 7:30pm. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend. As a number of the outgoing executive are not seeking re-election, we are looking for new faces to come on board for 2025. It is important to have fresh faces with fresh ideas to further develop the club. No previous experience is necessary, training will be provided and outgoing role-holders will be available to ensure a smooth transition. The nomination forms have been emailed out to all members and we ask to have them returned by Monday 11th at the latest. If anyone wishes to discuss what's involved, feel free to contact any member of the current Executive.


Congratulations
...to The Green CBS and on a heroic performance against Thurles CBS in their first group match in the Harty Cup. The team can be very proud of the outcome at the top tier of Post Primary schools hurling in Munster. A special shout out to Parnells players Andrew Kerins, Ben Cullinane, Eoghan Costello, Will Somers, Cian Harris, Liam O’Connell and to coach Mark Ryall.

Lotto
The lotto draw took place on Monday 4th November where the numbers drawn were: 1, 8, 9, 20. There was no jackpot winner. Mike Quinn won the lucky dip prize of €25. Next draw: 18th November. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. Thank you for your continued support, the Lotto Committee

Kerry Racing News

Nov 11, 2024 16:53
