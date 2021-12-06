3 Kerry players on Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year

3 Kerry players are on the Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year.

The beaten finalists are represented by Eric Leen, Fionan Mackessy and Shane Conway.

Champions Westmeath have 7 players selected.

Mayo dual star Keith Higgins has been named Nickey Rackard Player of the Year.

The Ballyhaunis man scored 1-30 as Mayo won the trophy for the second time in their history.

Higgins is one of three Mayo men named on the Champion 15 Team of the Year.

Christy Ring Player of the Year went to Offaly’s Oisin Kelly.

While Sean Corrigan of Fermanagh collected the Lory Meagher equivalent.