3 Kerry players named in Minor Star Team of the Year

3 Kerry players have been named in the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year.

The Kerry minors made it to the Semi-final where they were beaten by a single point to eventual winners Derry.

Dr Crokes keeper Kacper Robak is selected as the all star minor Keeper of the year. Robak made three top-class saves to Derry in the Semi-final.

Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan says he’s the perfect modern keeper…

Kingdom captain Ben Murphy makes the minor team of the year for the second year. The Stacks midfielder is selected at halfback in the All Star team. Murphy’s standout display was in the Munster final win over cork, where he scored 1-1.

Tim Moynihan believes he has a lot to offer Kerry football going forward…

John Mitchels forward Gearóid White is selected in the number 12 jersey. Despite being just 15 years of age, the Tralee forward dazzled throughout the campaign as he was prolific in both scoring and assisting in each match.

Tim Moynihan says Gearóid White is a special talent…

2024 Electric Ireland Football Minor Star Team of the Year