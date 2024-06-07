Advertisement
Sport

3 Kerry changes for All Ireland opener

Jun 7, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrysport
3 Kerry changes for All Ireland opener
Kerry v Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Kerry team for their opening game in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship shows 3 changes from the Munster final win over Cork.

The Kingdom, away to Donegal at 5 past 1 on Sunday, draft in Ciara Butler, Aoife Dillane and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

They replace Mary Ellen Bolger, Eilís O’Connor and Katie Brosnan.

Siofra O'Shea is on the bench.

Team:

Ciara Butler – Castlegregory

Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds

Kayleigh Cronin – Dr. Crokes

Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels

Aishling O’Connell - Scartaglin

Deirdre Kearney – Na Gaeil

Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks

Mary O’Connell – Na Gaeil

Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds

Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans (C)

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne

Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels

Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne

Emma Dineen - Glenflesk

Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

Subs:

Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels

Amy Harrington – Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Eilís O’Connor – Na Gaeil

Katie Brosnan - Firies

Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

Fay O’Donoghue - Beaufort

Jadyn Lucey – Na Gaeil

Bríd O’Connor – Na Gaeil

Róisín Smith - Cromane

Jess Gill – Southern Gaels

Hannah O Donoghue - Beaufort

Ciara O’Brien – Laune Rangers

Kate O’Sullivan Daingean Uí Chúis

Síofra O’Shea – Southern Gaels

Advertisement

