3 Kerry changes for All Ireland opener

The Kerry team for their opening game in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship shows 3 changes from the Munster final win over Cork.
The Kingdom, away to Donegal at 5 past 1 on Sunday, draft in Ciara Butler, Aoife Dillane and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.
They replace Mary Ellen Bolger, Eilís O’Connor and Katie Brosnan.
Siofra O'Shea is on the bench.
Team:
Ciara Butler – Castlegregory
Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
Kayleigh Cronin – Dr. Crokes
Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels
Aishling O’Connell - Scartaglin
Deirdre Kearney – Na Gaeil
Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks
Mary O’Connell – Na Gaeil
Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans (C)
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne
Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels
Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne
Emma Dineen - Glenflesk
Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
Subs:
Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels
Amy Harrington – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
Eilís O’Connor – Na Gaeil
Katie Brosnan - Firies
Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
Fay O’Donoghue - Beaufort
Jadyn Lucey – Na Gaeil
Bríd O’Connor – Na Gaeil
Róisín Smith - Cromane
Jess Gill – Southern Gaels
Hannah O Donoghue - Beaufort
Ciara O’Brien – Laune Rangers
Kate O’Sullivan Daingean Uí Chúis
Síofra O’Shea – Southern Gaels