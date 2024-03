Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred in Castleisland during the early hours of this morning,

A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry, to receive treatment for apparent stab wounds.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man, aged in his 40s, was later arrested by gardaí.

He's currently detained at a garda station in the county under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.