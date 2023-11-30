Mass at Castleisland Garda Station to remember first garda killed on duty

A mass will be held at Castleisland Garda Station tomorrow to commemorate the centenary of the first garda to die on active duty.

23-year-old Sergeant James Woods was shot dead by raiders at Scartaglen Garda Station on December 3rd, 1923.

His colleague Garda Patrick Spillane was stripped, beaten and had money and clothes stolen.

Three days later another young man Thomas Brosnan was abducted and murdered in Scartaglen.

The three men will be remembered at a memorial mass which will be held at Castleisland Garda Station tomorrow at noon.

The event has been organised by An Garda Síochána and by Castleisland District Heritage.

John Galvin from Scartaglen is one of the organisers.

Descendants of Sgt Woods, Garda Spillane and Thomas Brosnan will attend tomorrow’s service.